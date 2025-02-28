Anticipatory bail in Customs, GST cases can be sought: SC

New Delhi: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that the provision of anticipatory bail is applicable to the Goods and Services Act and customs law and persons can move courts for pre-arrest bail even if an FIR is not in place.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi had reserved the verdict on May 16, last year on a batch of pleas challenging the penal provisions in the Customs Act, the GST Act as being non com-patible with the Code of Criminal Procedure Cr PC and t he Con-stitution.