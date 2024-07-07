  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Apna Dal (S) leader shot dead in Prayagraj

Apna Dal (S) leader shot dead in Prayagraj
x
Highlights

An Apna Dal (S) leader has been shot dead in the Soraon area of ​​Prayagraj.

Prayagraj (UP): An Apna Dal (S) leader has been shot dead in the Soraon area of ​​Prayagraj.

The incident took place on Sunday morning.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

It is suspected that the deceased Indrajit Patel was murdered due to some old rivalry. One of the suspects, Sarvesh Patel, has also been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, tension prevails in the village and additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent the fallout of the incident.

Senior police officials have reached the village to supervise investigations.

Further details are awaited.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X