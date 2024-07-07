Live
Just In
Apna Dal (S) leader shot dead in Prayagraj
Highlights
An Apna Dal (S) leader has been shot dead in the Soraon area of Prayagraj.
Prayagraj (UP): An Apna Dal (S) leader has been shot dead in the Soraon area of Prayagraj.
The incident took place on Sunday morning.
The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.
It is suspected that the deceased Indrajit Patel was murdered due to some old rivalry. One of the suspects, Sarvesh Patel, has also been taken into custody.
Meanwhile, tension prevails in the village and additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent the fallout of the incident.
Senior police officials have reached the village to supervise investigations.
Further details are awaited.
