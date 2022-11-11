  • Menu
Appointment of 130 Asst Professors approved

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the appointment of 130 Assistant Professors of Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) cadre in nine Broad Speciality divisions.

Earlier, Naveen had approved the appointments of 65 Assistant Professors in seven Broad Speciality divisions in September and October this year.The approval was made on the basis of recommendation of the Odisha Public Service Commission.

With this, the total number of Assistant Professors appointed in 16 broad specialities in the State has increased to 195.

The broad specialties are General Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Anatomy, Tuberculosis & Chest Diseases, Ophthalmology, Physiology, Transfusion Medicine, General Surgery, Paediatrics, Community Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Pathology, Skin & Venereal Disease, Anaesthesiology, Microbiology and Faecal Microbiota Transplantation.

