Approach slab of Bihar Bridge collapsed before its first month birthday, opposition leader slams CM

Bihar: Within one month of its opening, a portion of the Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River in Gopalganj in Bihar collapsed on Wednesday.

As the water level rose in the river due to heavy rainfall, a portion of the bridge collapsed and was washed away. This happened a month after the chief minister inaugurated the bridge after much fanfare. Now, this incident has activated a political row in Bihar with Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav launching an attack on the Nitish Kumar government.

#WATCH: Portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River that was inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj collapsed yesterday, after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/cndClJHIAa — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "After 8 years of work, the Sattarghat Bridge has finally opened 29 days ago. The total cost spent on the bridge was Rs 264 Cr. Did the chief minister open the bridge in a hurry to get rewards?" Opposition leader demanded that the company built this bridge to be blacklisted immediately.

Speaking on the incident, Bihar Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav said, "The approach slab that has collapsed is 2 km away from main Sattarghat Bridge. No damages have been caused to any bridge. Just the approach slab of a minor bridge has collapsed."