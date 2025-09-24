Armed men loot shop at gunpoint in Seelampur

New Delhi: Three men allegedly robbed a shopkeeper at gunpoint and opened fire when he resisted in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area. No one was injured in the robbery, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 10 pm on Monday in Gautampuri when the yet-to-be-identified assailants entered the shop, threatened the shopkeeper with a firearm and looted cash and valuables, they said. “When the shopkeeper tried to resist, one of the accused fired a shot before fleeing the spot. Fortunately, no one sustained any injury,” a senior police officer said.

The area was cordoned off soon after the incident and a team of forensic experts inspected the crime scene. Evidence has been collected for further analysis.