Army chief pays tributes to men killed in Handwara encounter

New Delhi: Army chief General M M Naravane led the rank and file in paying tributes to the five brave Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while eliminating terrorists in Handwara in Kashmir.

"This operation exemplified true tradition and strong determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of own citizens. The Commanding Officer leading from the front along with others is a testimony to our motto of 'Service before Self'," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in a tweet.

The force salutes "Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rakesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi and express our deep-felt condolences to the bereaved families".

In a statement, the Indian Army said that based on intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla at Handwara in Kupwara district hostage, a joint operation was launch by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"A team comprising five Army and J&K Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists and successfully extricated the civilian," the Army said.

The force stated that during the process, the team was subjected to heavy firing by the terrorists.

"In the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists were eliminated while the team of two Army officers, two soldiers and one J&K Police Sub-Inspector attained martyrdom," the Army said.