Army, police hold strategic meeting

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the evolving situation across the country following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army and the Commissionrate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, on Monday held a strategic meeting and become familiar with each other to jointly face any eventuality, if any. This was stated by top officers of both the Army and the Commissionrate of Police after the hour-long meeting, said to be crucial for the overall law and order situation.

A high alert was sounded at Bhubaneswar railway station and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel conducted a flag march there during the day. However, no specific reason was cited for such heightened security at the station, nor for the meeting between the Army and the police.

“These are national issues. This initiative between the armed forces and the police is a landmark event and this kind of structure can also be followed by other States. This will ensure better coordination between armed forces and police operating on various aspects,” a senior Army officer said. The Army made a detailed presentation before officers of various police stations in the two cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Army officer said.

Talking to reporters, Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, also said the meeting was held to establish seamless coordination between the sides.

“The Army briefed us on their presence in Bhubaneswar and Odisha. We have agreed to coordinate with each other during this period when there is a high security alert. It will help maintain law and order situation and deal with emergencies if any,” Singh said. Meanwhile, as part of tightening the security in Bhubaneswar, the RPF personnel on Monday conducted a flag march at Bhubaneswar railway station. “High alert is sounded keeping in view the safety of passengers. The RPF personnel carried out thorough checking of luggage of passengers and every part of the premises,” a senior Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

They have also created safety and security awareness among the passengers using mike at the platforms. “The entire Bhubaneswar railway station has been put on high alert following the terror attack at Pahalgam.

Regular security checking is being conducted at the railway station,” said an RPF officer. He said suspicious individuals are being interrogated to prevent any potential threat.

Additional security personnel have been deployed at entry and exit points, platforms, and parking areas to maintain a strict vigil on the entire station area, the officer informed. In a related development, stickers resembling a Pakistani flag were found on the roads at Rupali Square and Fire Station Square on Sunday evening.

“In protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, some people have put up the stickers. We have removed those,” Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said.