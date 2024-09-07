Article 370 has been abolished from Constitution, it is history now: Chhattisgarh Dy CM

Raipur: Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Arun Sao, on Saturday, said that Article 370 has been abolished from the country's Constitution and that it has become history now.

Unveiling the manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ruled out the restoration of Article 370, which granted special status to the J&K, and said that the provision has now "become history."

The restoration of Article 370, which was abrogated in 2019, has been promised in the manifesto released by National Conference, which is contesting the elections in alliance with Congress.

While speaking to IANS, he said: "The way injustice was being done with the people of J&K, and injustice to the country, through that Article, has ended. Today, after the abolition of Article 370, there is happiness, prosperity and progress in J&K. People from various sections of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) have got the benefit of reservation, the dreams of the youth are coming true, and peace has been restored there. Certainly, 370 will never come back, it has become a part of history."

The Deputy CM also spoke on whether Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress will make a coalition government for the Haryana elections.

He said: "AAP and Congress Party have been completely exposed before the public. AAP was formed due to Congress' campaign against corruption. The way AAP is stuck in a quagmire of corruption: its Chief Minister is in jail, its Deputy Chief Minister is in jail, its MP is in jail and its Ministers are in jail."

He also called the AAP and Congress synonymous with corruption: "Aam Aadmi Party has become synonymous with corruption. And Congress has also been the mother of corruption. Both are synonymous with each other, the people of Haryana know this very well. Today, the people of Haryana will bless the BJP for forming the government for a third time."