Arunachal Assembly to hold special session tomorrow to end golden jubilee celebrations

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly will hold a special session on Monday to conclude the golden jubilee celebrations of the 60-member House, officials said on Sunday.

An official said that over a month-long celebration, which began on July 4, would culminate with the special session on Monday (August 18), marking the state’s legislative journey since 1975.

Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte last week held the business advisory committee meeting and finalised the schedules for the special session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister P.D. Sona, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and members Nikh Kamin and Thangwang Wangham attended the meeting.

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, which began as a 33-member Provisional Assembly, was later expanded to a 60-member House. During the past five decades, the Assembly has played a pivotal role in making various laws, shaping policies and promoting grassroots democracy in the frontier state, which shares 1817 km long borders with China, Myanmar and Bhutan.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu earlier emphasised the Assembly’s role as a cornerstone of democracy in the state, noting how it has evolved over the past 50 years into a robust institution representing the diverse cultures and aspirations of Arunachal’s people. He praised the contributions of past and present legislators, administrative leaders, and citizens whose collective efforts have driven progress in governance, infrastructure, education, and social development.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring inclusive growth for future generations. “This is not just a celebration of the past, but a reaffirmation of our responsibility to build a more transparent, accountable, and responsive governance system,” he added.

According to the officials, as part of the Assembly’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, a series of events across the state, including special sittings of the Assembly, cultural programmes, and exhibitions, were held during the past five weeks showcasing the legislative history of Arunachal Pradesh.