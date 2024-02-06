Live
- ‘Tillu Square’ team all set to tease fans with a sneak peak
- Drivers Day celebrated in Kadiri
- Apple's Newly Launched Vision Pro Headset Spatial Computing Technology Simplified
- Telangana govt. increases 60 posts in Group 1 notification
- Supreme Court awards 30-year jail to man for raping minor in temple
- PM Modi inaugurates permanent campus of NIT Goa
- Nigerian held in Hyderabad, drugs valued at Rs 8 cr seized
- Congress leaders files a complaint against Balka Suman in Ieeja police station
- India to see USD 67 billion investments in gas sector in 5-6 years: PM
- India sees rise in hiring for AI roles, healthcare in January
Just In
Arunachal CM visits Ayodhya with his colleagues
Highlights
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
Ayodhya (UP): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
The chief minister was accompanied by a delegation of 70 persons including ministers and officials.
Talking to reporters, the chief minister said that he and his colleagues were excited to visit Ayodhya and see the grand temple.
“I had come here about two years ago when the temple was under construction so today, I am very excited,” he said.
The chief minister and his colleagues were given a warm welcome at the airport.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS