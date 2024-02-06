  • Menu
Arunachal CM visits Ayodhya with his colleagues

Arunachal CM visits Ayodhya with his colleagues
Ayodhya (UP): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The chief minister was accompanied by a delegation of 70 persons including ministers and officials.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said that he and his colleagues were excited to visit Ayodhya and see the grand temple.

“I had come here about two years ago when the temple was under construction so today, I am very excited,” he said.

The chief minister and his colleagues were given a warm welcome at the airport.

