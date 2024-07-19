Live
Arunachal tables Bill to curb unfair means in public examinations
To curb irregularities and the use of unfair means in various public examinations in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday tabled a Bill in the Assembly on the first day of the budget session.
Itanagar: To curb irregularities and the use of unfair means in various public examinations in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday tabled a Bill in the Assembly on the first day of the budget session.
The Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024 has strict provisions for punishment like imprisonment and penalties, debarring of candidates from appearing in recruitment examinations as well as attachment and confiscation of property.
The Bill has a provision for special courts for the speedy trial of such offences.
It incorporates stringent penalties and imprisonment with the imposition of a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that it is a very good initiative to curb the malpractice of paper leaks during exams.
He said that once the bill becomes an Act it will ensure a free and fair selection process for all posts under the Arunachal Pradesh government and detect the malpractices.
The state was rocked by the leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper in 2022.
The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the question paper leak, which happened ahead of a written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by the APPSC on August 26-27 in 2022.
Many government and APPSC staff were suspended and over 50 government employees were arrested in connection with the paper leak.