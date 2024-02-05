Arvind Kejriwal And Atishi Required To Respond To Delhi Police Notice On BJP Poaching Claims

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi have been served notices by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, requiring them to submit their responses by February 5. This development stems from the leaders' public statements alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making attempts to lure AAP MLAs to their side. The notice demands the participation of both Kejriwal and Atishi in the ongoing investigation and urges them to furnish comprehensive details and evidence related to their claims.



The specific focus of the notice to Arvind Kejriwal is on a tweet he made, which the police consider a "cognizable offense." They insist that Kejriwal provides all necessary evidence and details to facilitate a thorough inquiry into the matter. Simultaneously, Atishi, who accused the BJP of orchestrating the split among AAP MLAs, has been asked to provide factual information and evidence to support her claims, contributing to the investigation into the alleged "poaching."

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has set a deadline for the responses, and in case Kejriwal and Atishi fail to comply, reminders will be issued. This development follows a dramatic incident on Saturday when the notices were initially served.

In response, the AAP criticized the BJP-led Centre, which oversees the Delhi Police, for its involvement in the claims of MLA poaching. Jasmine Shah, an AAP leader, went on record to allege that the BJP had orchestrated a five-hour spectacle involving the Delhi Police, drawing parallels between the police officers and "delivery boys" of popular e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon. The political tension between the AAP and BJP in Delhi continues to escalate with these recent developments.