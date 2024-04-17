Arvind Kejriwal Asserts "I Am Not a Terrorist" From Jail: AAP Leader

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conveyed a message from jail asserting, "My name is Arvind Kejriwal, and I am not a terrorist," as stated by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday.

Kejriwal's declaration echoes a famous line from the 2010 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'My Name is Khan,' in which the actor famously declares, "My Name is Khan and I am not a terrorist."

Arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, Kejriwal is presently incarcerated in Tihar Jail. A Delhi court has extended his judicial custody until April 23.

Posting a video on X (formerly Twitter), Singh criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and stated, "The BJP and the Prime Minister are treating Kejriwal like a terrorist. Are you not ashamed? You have… so much malice and hatred that you make him (Kejriwal) speak to his family, his wife through a glass wall… The Punjab CM who has Z+ category security was made to meet the three-time elected CM through a smudged glass wall…"

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who met Kejriwal in prison, claimed that the chief minister is being treated like a "big terrorist" and was made to speak to him on a phone through a glass wall.

Accusing the PM of "harassing" and "humiliating" Kejriwal in jail, Singh added, "By putting him under 24-hour CCTV surveillance… your (Modi’s) mind is working 24 hours on how to demoralise Kejriwal, how to humiliate him and his family, his party leaders. But, I want to tell you that Kejriwal is made of sterner stuff, pledged to serve the country… If you make any attempt to break him, Kejriwal ji will become stronger and fight against you."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva dismissed AAP's leaders' claims and stated that the CM is not facing any torture.

"People of Delhi have lost sympathy for CM Kejriwal… however he may try to pretend, people very well know that Delhi’s Tihar Jail is under his government and he is neither facing any harassment nor any torture. The jail authorities, bound by the Delhi Prison manual and the direction of the court concerned, are allowing all facilities to the jailed CM…"

Referring to the CM’s latest message from jail, Sachdeva added, "Yes he is not a terrorist but he should have said ‘I am Arvind Kejriwal involved in liquor scam’."