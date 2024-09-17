Arvind Kejriwal has resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi on Tuesday. Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the position of Chief Minister. He reached Raj Niwas at 4:30 p.m. and offered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Atishi, the new Chief Minister of Delhi, and her whole cabinet were also there.

Following his resignation, Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Atishi, the legislative party's leader, to the LG for the position of Chief Minister. After then, he exited Raj Niwas and left without speaking with the reporters. He was accompanied by cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

After meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, Gopal Rai informed that Arvind Kejriwal has offered his resignation.The LG has been requested to set the date of oath. So that the work in Delhi will be completed.

Earlier on Sunday, after being released on bail from Tihar Jail, Arvind Kejriwal revealed his unexpected decision, stating that he would quit as Chief Minister and return to the position only if the public gave him a 'certificate of honesty' in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.