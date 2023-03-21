Arvind Kejriwal Praises His Punjab Counterpart Bhagwant Mann Amid Amritpal Singh's Controversy

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, on Tuesday complimented Bhagwant Mann, the police head of Punjab, as the search for Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh enters its fourth day. Kejriwal said he wanted to commend Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for keeping the law and order situation in a calm and collected manner.



According to the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Mann's administration had proven that if intentions are correct, peace and order can be maintained extremely successfully, unseating the Congress and defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in last year's election.



Kejriwal delivered his statement that after Mann's warning that anyone attempting to disturb the calm in the state will be dealt with.

Singh, the leader of the Waris Punjab De organisation, is still at large despite the fact that Punjab Police have detained over 100 persons so far.

Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan's intelligence agency, is suspected by the authorities of taking part in efforts to liberate Singh, along with other foreign organisations. Singh's home in Jallupur Khera, Amritsar, has a large police presence outside of it, and security has been stepped up throughout the state.

Information on Singh is being sent to checkpoints along international borders, especially those with Bangladesh and Nepal. The Punjabi government also informed the High Court that Amritpal Singh was the target of the strict National Security Act.

When the AAP claimed the budget request had been "put on hold" by the government, Kejriwal on Tuesday also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the dispute over the yearly budget for the national capital.