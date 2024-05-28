  • Menu
Arvind Kejriwal seeks extension of interim bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought extension of his interim bail by seven days from the Supreme Court to undergo a host of...

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought extension of his interim bail by seven days from the Supreme Court to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan in view of his "sudden and unexplained weight loss, coupled with high ketone levels", which are indicatives of kidney, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer. Kejriwal, in his plea filed on May 26, said he will surrender back to jail on June 9, instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison.

