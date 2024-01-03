Arvind Kejriwal Skips Third Enforcement Directorate Summons, Alleges Lack Of Justification

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for the third consecutive time, did not appear for the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the Delhi excise policy case. In a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, Kejriwal contested the validity of the summons, claiming the agency lacked a valid reason or justification for their issuance.

Kejriwal accused the Enforcement Directorate of maintaining unnecessary secrecy and criticized their opaque and arbitrary approach to the matter. He urged the agency to respond to his previous replies and provide clarification on the intent, nature, and scope of the purported inquiry.

The Chief Minister reiterated his belief that the summons were motivated and characterized them as a "fishing and roving inquiry." Kejriwal pointed out that the agency issued identical summons without addressing his earlier responses on November 2, 2023, and December 20, 2023. He assumed that the lack of response indicated a lack of valid justification for the summons.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Enforcement Directorate's non-disclosure and non-responsive approach, Kejriwal argued that such obstinacy did not align with the principles of law, equity, or justice. He criticized the agency's role, stating that their behavior amounted to assuming the roles of judge, jury, and executioner simultaneously, which he deemed unacceptable in a country governed by the rule of law.

Kejriwal informed the probe agency about his commitments as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, highlighting the upcoming election to three Rajya Sabha seats in Delhi on January 19 and the preparations for Republic Day celebrations. He requested the agency to address the objections he had previously raised.