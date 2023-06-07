Arvind Kejriwal To Meet With SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Rally Opposition To The Center's Ordinance

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, will meet with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday as the AAP tries to unite opposition against the Center's ordiance on control of services in the city. The meeting was disclosed on Twitter on Tuesday by Arvind Kejrival. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab.

In order to block the Center's attempt to replace the ordinance through a Bill when it is introduced in Parliament, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener has been contacting leaders of non-BJP parties.

Sanjay Singh, an AAP Rajya Sabha member, is also set to join Kejriwal at the meeting, an SP leader said without going into further detail about the meeting's topic.

Meanwhile, the AAP administration referred to the Centre's ordinance, which was promulgated on May 19 and established a body to supervise the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, as a deception in light of the Supreme Court's decision regarding control of services.

However, the ordinance was passed a week after the Supreme Court gave Delhi's elected government jurisdiction over all services except for police, public safety, and land. In order to transfer Group-A officials from the DANICS cadre and to conduct disciplinary actions against them, it proposes to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority.

Furthermore, before the top court's ruling on May 11, all Delhi government officers were subject to the lieutenant governor's executive supervision when it came to transfers and postings.