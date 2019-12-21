Trending :
Arvind Kejriwal to release AAP report card on performance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will release a report card next week on the performance of his government during its five-year tenure.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will release a report card next week on the performance of his government during its five-year tenure.

Aam Aadmi Party members will take the report card to around 35 lakh homes in the city as part of the party's door-to-door campaign, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. "Party MLAs will also hold 700 mohalla sabhas over the next 10-15 days and seven townhall meetings will be organised by senior party leaders," he said.

"The report card will be released by Kejriwal. It will give details of all the development works that the AAP's Delhi government has carried out in the last five years," senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

The AAP, which won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with poll strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.

