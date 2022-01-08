As Kerala CM leaves to US for treatment, BJP questions 'unfriendly' attitude of state-run hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP Kerala unit on Saturday questioned the "unfriendly" attitude of the state-run Medical College hospitals, even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to leave for the US for his medical treatment.

In her Facebook account, senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran sought Vijayan's response on few issues before leaving for the US.

"Vijayan should get himself treated in the US, but we in Kerala who are dependent on the state-run health care institutions wish to know why are the hospitals in such a deplorable condition," asked Surendran, who in the 2021 Assembly polls put up a spirited fight in a constituency in the capital district and finished in second place, pushing the Congress candidate to third place.

Surendran, known for her razor sharp tongue, enumerated instances when the state-run health institutions were found faultering and pointed out the "goof-up" at the Kottayam Medical College hospital on Thursday where a con woman, posing as a dotor, walked into the gynaecology ward took away a 3-day old baby on the pretext of special treatment. Thanks to the alert locals and the police, the kidnapping attempt was foiled.

She also highlighted another negligence at the same hospital when a female patient with no cancer was given chemotherapy and no action was taken.

Listing out many such instances, Surendran said the only thing that happens in the health department is a well managed public relation exercise.

"Wish to remind Vijayan that things cannot continue like this and before he proceeds to US for his treatment, a decision must be taken to probe into the unfriendly public health system in the state," added Surendran.

Ever since the news of Vijayan leaving to the US for medical treatment starting January 15 till 29 surfaced, the social media is abuzz with trolls taking a dig at Kerala Communists' love for medical treatment in the Western countries, while condemning all other things there.

Vijayan's predecessors V.S.Achuthanandan and E.K.Nayanar had also undergone treatments in the West.