ASBM holds meet on youth leadership

Bhubaneswar: ASBM University organised Kalinga International Model United Nations (KIMUN)

on July 5 and 6 serving as the official venue partner for this event. The two-day conference was attended by delegates across the country who demonstrated diplomacy, public speaking and critical thinking skills.

In his inaugural address, Biswajeet Pattanayak, President and Founder of ASBM University, highlighted the importance of youth engagement in global policy-making and leadership. He encouraged delegates to embody the spirit of cooperation, dialogue and critical inquiry that the United Nations represents.

Each of the four dynamic committees, UNHRC, DISEC, IP and All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM),

simulated real-world international and national diplomatic scenarios, providing a platform for

delegates to negotiate, draft resolutions and represent their assigned nations or portfolios

with integrity and intellect.

Pattanayak visited each committee, interacted with young diplomats, encouraged them and appreciated their active participation. The Felicitation Ceremony was graced by ASBM University Vice Chancellor Ranjan Kumar Bal and other dignitaries. Delegates were recognised for their outstanding performances and awards distributed in various categories, celebrating the leadership and diplomacy showcased throughout the sessions.