ASHA worker’s body found, rape suspected

Budaun: A 40-year-old ASHA worker was found dead in a maize field in Alapur area here, with police suspecting sexual assault.

The body of the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker was found on Monday night in a semi-naked condition. Officials said the exact cause of the death would be confirmed after autopsy.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Singh said the deceased, identified as Rajkumari, wife of Raghvendra Jatav and resident of Hayatnagar village had gone to Kundan Nagla village for a vaccination drive on Monday.

She was last seen in the evening returning on a scooty with a known ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) to her village, after which she went missing, he said.

Police received information about the body through the UP 112 emergency service. The body was found in a maize field in Kharkholi village under Alapur police station limits, he said.

A forensic team was called to the scene, and the body was sent for autopsy after completing necessary legal formalities, he said.

SSP Singh added that Rajkumari had two sons and a daughter from her marriage with Raghvendra, whom she married in 2003 after the death of his first wife. Raghvendra also has a son from his first marriage. The deceased was involved in an ongoing land dispute in a civil court in Budaun against two men from the same village.