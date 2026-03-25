Ashish Sood hails budget

New Delhi: Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday outlined key highlights of the 2026–27 Budget, describing it as a balanced plan focused on development, public welfare and environmental sustainability.

He said the budget reflects a long-term vision for the capital, combining economic expansion with investments in social sectors such as education, health and community welfare.

Sood noted that the size of the budget has seen a steady rise in recent years, reaching ₹1,03,700 crore in 2026–27, up from ₹1,00,000 crore in the previous year and ₹76,000 crore in 2024–25.

He said the increase signals a sustained push towards infrastructure development and improved public services. Capital expenditure has also grown significantly, touching ₹30,800 crore this year, which he said would play a key role in strengthening long-term assets and boosting economic activity.