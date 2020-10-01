Ashok Gehlot to launch apolitical Coronavirus campaign from Oct 2

Jaipur:With Rajasthan witnessing a whopping rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to leaders of all parties, MPs, MLAs to make the 'public movement against corona' starting from October 2 successful.

Till Wednesday, Rajasthan had 20,581 active cases, while cumulative cases in the state were 1,35,292. The state has registered 1,486 fatalities out of which 408 have been registered in Jaipur itself.

Since last few days, the number of Covid-19 patients in the state have been continuously touching the 2,000 mark, confirmed health officials.

Gehlot said that all leaders rising above the political ideology should participate in this public movement in keeping the virus at bay.

The Chief Minister was discussing with public representatives across all political lines over the public movement via video conferencing from his official residence on Wednesday.

He called upon everybody to take a pledge to make the movement an effective weapon against the ongoing coronavirus war.

He said, "If the number of corona positive cases surge then it will be a big challenge for us."

"Saving life is our top priority. There will be no shortage of funds to curb the infection. Masks will be distributed to people during this campaign," said Gehlot adding that he himself will kickstart the campaign from Albert Hall in Jaipur at 4:30 pm on October 2.

The next day on October 3 all Ministers will visit the districts under their charge to initiate and monitor the campaign.

Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi said the 'apolitical Covid-19 campaign' will set an example in the country.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the corona infection is in its most dangerous phase now. In such a situation everyone has to work together rising above politics and party interests.

State Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that the public movement from October 2 will start in 11 district headquarters, which will be later extended to other districts also. One crore masks will be distributed during this event. If required, more masks will be made available.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the state government has taken effective steps to keep the infection under control. The recovery rate in the State is 84 per cent, whereas the fatality rate is the lowest.

Minister of State for Health Subhash Garg said, "We all should take an oath that for next one month no one will come out of the house without wearing a mask."

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that fixing the target should move ahead in controlling the infection. He said that full cooperation will be extended in publicity during the campaign.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that the general public will be made aware through this public movement.

BJP State President Satish Poonia assured that appropriate support will be extended on behalf of his party in mask distribution and other works in the campaign against Covid-19.