Ashok Mahapatra receives Padma Shri award

Bhubaneswar: Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, eminent neurosurgeon and presently Principal Advisor (Health Sciences) to Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA), received Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at a special function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Padma Shri was conferred on Mahapatra for his contribution in the field of medicine. Mahapatra, who headed the Neurosurgery department at AIIMS, New Delhi, and was appointed as the first Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, also served SOA as its Vice Chancellor. He also worked as Director of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

Mahapatra is among the top five neurosurgeons in the world. He had led the surgical team which battled for over 16 hours to separate the conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia at AIIMS-New Delhi which involved separating the cranium where the twins were fused. It is said to be the first such successful surgery conducted in India.