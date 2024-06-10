Ashwini Vaishnaw: From bureaucrat to Union Cabinet leader

Bhubaneswar: Ashwini Vaishnaw, the dynamic bureaucrat-turned-politician, has once again taken his place in the Union Cabinet, marking a notable return. Vaishnaw, lauded for his transformative railway reforms and strong push for public-private partnerships in infrastructure projects, has consistently shown his mettle across multiple portfolios.

His induction into the Modi 2.0 Cabinet in July 2021 caught many by surprise, yet he quickly gained trust, taking charge of key portfolios such as railways, communications, and electronics and information technology. His efforts have not only won him accolades from the Prime Minister, but also respect from his Cabinet colleagues.

Vaishnaw’s impressive journey from an IAS officer administering Odisha’s Sundargarh, Balasore, and Cuttack districts, where he was praised for his proactive response to the 1999 super cyclone, to a significant role in the PMO under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlights his dedicated service and commitment to public welfare.