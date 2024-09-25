ASI conducts underground survey at Sun temple

Bhubaneswar: A day after completing the technical survey of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar in Puri, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a ground penetrating survey (GPS) at the Sun temple in Konark on Monday.The survey, which will take place over two days, aims to locate any hidden structures or artifacts beneath the ground, according to ASI Puri Circle Superintendent DB Garnayak. “We are utilising the machinery and scientific equipment brought to Odisha for the Ratna Bhandar survey. Following that, the Hyderabad-based National Geographical Research Institute (NGRI) has agreed to conduct the GPS at Konark temple,” an official said. The survey of the temple’s surroundings is part of preparatory work for upcoming beautification efforts. A three-member team from NGRI conducted the GPS, assessing the potential existence of structures, artifacts or debris up to 10 metres below ground.

Garnayak said the ASI will submit the survey report on the 13th-century temple to the government soon, enabling them to proceed with beautification based on the findings.The team included senior scientist Dr AK Pandey and scientists Nilesh Kumar Jaiswal and Satish Chandra Verma. On Sunday, the ASI completed its technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri’s Jagannath temple. Though the second round of the technical survey to ascertain whether there is any hidden chamber or tunnel inside the Ratna Bhandar was scheduled for three days (September 21 to 23), it was completed in two days, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said. Padhee said the findings of the survey can be known from the ASI report.

“We hope that the ASI will submit its survey report very soon for the appraisal of the government,” Padhee said, adding, the inventory of all valuables and jewellery stored inside the treasury will be done after completion of the conservation work by the ASI.