ASI transferred after allegation by victim’s father

Kendrapara: The Odisha Police on Thursday transferred an ASI to ensure a transparent probe into the allegations of the father of a self-immolation victim that the officer had earlier refused to lodge an FIR about the deceased’s ex-boyfriend threatening her of uploading her intimate photographs on social media.

A 19-year-old college student died by self-immolation at her house in Kendrapara district on Wednesday, with her father claiming that had the police lodged the FIR when he approached the law enforcers six months ago, his daughter would not have taken the extreme step.

Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sailendra Mohan Palei was transferred from Pattamundai (Rural) police station to the police district headquarters to ensure a transparent probe into the allegation made by the victim’s father.

Stating that he himself is supervising the probe into the student’s death, the SP said, “As per the preliminary investigation, it appears to be a suicide case. The body has been sent to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for a proper inquest. The entire process would be videographed and the post-mortem examination will be carried out in the presence of a magistrate as per the law.”

The deceased’s father on Wednesday said he had gone to Pattamundai (Rural) police station around six months ago to file a complaint over the ex-boyfriend’s threats, but ASI Palei had instead asked him to block the mobile number of the harasser. ASI Palei, has, however, denied the allegation. “I did not receive any FIR, and the woman’s father had never come to our police station. I never suggested anyone block any phone number,” he claimed. SP Kataria, however, said the police were taking the father’s allegation seriously and a proper investigation would be conducted.

Meanwhile, police have suo motu registered an unnatural death case at Pattamundai (Rural) police station as the family was yet to lodge any formal complaint. “The family may file a fresh FIR after cremation rituals,” a police officer said.