Assam and NE region will be hub of East-Asia: PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that with the launching of a huge number of connectivity projects, Assam and the northeast region would emerge as the hub of East-Asia.

The Prime Minister said that Assam and northeast region would further strengthen the initiative for "Aatmnirbhar Bharat".

Launching the 'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra' Ro-Pax vessel operations, laying the foundation stone of the Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and performing the Bhumi Pujan for construction of Majuli Bridge in Assam through videoconferencing, the Prime Minister said these projects would boost the more reliable, efficient and time saving connectivity and help to further widen the tourism and improve economy.

Referring to the setting up of the first National Data Centre for the North Eastern Region at Amingaon, on the outskirts of Guwahati city, Modi said that the data centre for the eight northeastern states would do huge improvement to the e-governance, start-ups and industrialisation in the entire region. "India's 6th data centre in Guwahati would further strengthen the digital India vision," he pointed out.

"Projects already implemented or under implementations would reinforce the physical and cultural integrity of Assam and other northeastern states and security of the nation would further make it stronger.

"Many projects of roadways, waterways, airways, railways and several gas grids are either completed or under implementation," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the growth and progress in northeast got momentum during the governance of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the present "double engine" government has given further momentum to it.

Modi said that water ways would play an important role in connecting the northeastern region with South-east Asian countries.

According to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the new projects worth a total of Rs 15,000 crore would make a sea change of connectivities and economy in Assam and other northeastern states and further strengthen the waterway connectivity with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Central Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Rameswar Teli, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others were also present on the occasion.