Assam CM asks DGP to file case against Rahul for provoking crowd

Guwahati: The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was fraught with confrontation between the Congress and Assam government on Tuesday, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against the MP for allegedly provoking a crowd to break barricades.

The barricades were erected along a highway to prevent Congress leaders and supporters taking part in the Yatra from entering the main thoroughfares of Guwahati, the largest city of the northeastern state. As Congress supporters removed the barricades, a scuffle with the police personnel ensued leading to injuries suffered by state Congress president Bhupen Borah and leader of the opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia. This is the sixth day of the party's Nyay Yatra in Assam. Addressing the public from atop a bus, Gandhi said that they have broken barricades but 'we will not break the law'.

He alleged that while BJP president J P Nadda was allowed to take the same route earlier, Congress was not permitted. "You should not think we are weak. We have broken the barricades," he told his workers and supporters, calling them "babbar sher" (lion). Following this, the chief minister said in a post on X that he instructed the DGP to file a case for “provoking the crowd'.