Assam: Critically endangered among 43 grassland bird species spotted in Kaziranga

In a significant development, a recent survey at the famed Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam recorded a total of 43 grassland bird species, officials announced on Monday.

The 43 grassland bird species included one critically endangered, two endangered, and six vulnerable species, along with several species endemic to the region as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh said that the survey, conducted between March 18 and May 25, placed special emphasis on ten focal species that are either globally threatened or endemic to the Brahmaputra floodplains.

These threatened or endemic species include, Bengal Florican, Swamp Francolin, Finn’s Weaver, Swamp Grass Babbler, Jerdon’s Babbler, Slender-billed Babbler, Black-breasted Parrotbill, Marsh Babbler, Bristled Grassbird, and Indian Grassbird.

The KNPTR Director said the first grassland bird survey report marked a significant milestone in the documentation and protection of grassland-dependent bird species in the Brahmaputra floodplains.

The extensive survey spanned the Eastern Assam, Biswanath, and Nagaon Wildlife Divisions, she said, adding that utilising a combination of point count surveys and passive acoustic monitoring, the initiative represents the first dedicated attempt to assess grassland avifauna across this ecologically critical landscape.

Assam’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary expressed his deep satisfaction over the recording of 43 grassland bird species.

In a post on the X, the Minister said: “Thrilled to share that Kaziranga’s first-ever grassland survey has recorded 43 grassland bird species, including one critically endangered, two endangered, and six vulnerable species, plus several regional endemics.”

He said: “The Brahmaputra floodplain ecosystem boasts the highest diversity of grassland obligate birds in India, reflecting the habitat’s robust health and effective protection. Our commitment to science-backed management continues strong !”

The KNPTR Director Ghosh said that the key highlight of the survey was to find the breeding colony of the endangered Finn’s Weaver (Ploceus megarhynchus) at Kaziranga. This remarkable bird (a lifer for many birdwatchers), a master nest-builder atop trees, is a vital indicator of grassland health, the senior Indian Forest Service officer said.

According to Ghosh, these species serve as ecological indicators of the health and integrity of floodplain grasslands. Another significance of the outcome of the study was the deployment of passive acoustic recorders, enabling non-invasive and continuous monitoring even in inaccessible or high-risk areas, she said.

Ghosh said that the report identifies several critical grassland habitats within Kaziranga that support significant populations of threatened and endemic species.

Notably, the discovery of a breeding colony of the Endangered Finn’s Weaver in the Kohora Range marks a pivotal finding and reinforces the need for focused habitat protection and management.

The report is the result of a collaborative effort by a dedicated team of forest officials, bird experts, scientists, and conservationists, the official said.

The survey report was released by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in an event at Kaziranga. The Minister appreciated the efforts of the Park authorities to document lesser-known aspects of biodiversity in the Park.

The KNPTR Director said that this report represents an important first step in the long-term conservation of grassland birds and emphasised the need for continued ecological monitoring and adaptive management to safeguard these fragile ecosystems.

This pioneering work reaffirms Kaziranga’s stature not only as a stronghold for charismatic megafauna but also as a critical refuge for avian biodiversity within the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot, she stated.

The KNPTR, India’s seventh UNESCO World Heritage site, comprises three forest divisions -- the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat; the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, Biswanath Chariali; and the Nagaon Wildlife Division, Nagaon.

Home to a remarkable population of the "Big Five," it comprises 2,613 Greater One-horned Rhinoceroses as of the 2022 census, 104 Bengal Tigers in 2022, 1,228 Asian Elephants in 2024, 2,565 Wild Water Buffalos in 2022, and 1,129 Eastern Swamp Deer also recorded in 2022.