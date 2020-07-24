Assam floods: Three more people die; around 28 lakh affected in 26 districts
Guwahati: Three more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam, while nearly 28 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts are affected by the deluge, an official bulletin said on Friday.
Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Morigaon districts reported one death each, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The death toll due to floods and landslides in the state this year has risen to 122.
While 96 people were killed in flood-related incidents, 26 died in landslides, it said.
ASDMA said the number of people affected by the deluge is around 27 lakh now, nearly 50,000 less than that on Thursday.
