Assam govt to recruit more than 12K youths: Himanta

Guwahati: The Assam government will recruit more than 12,000 youths in various government departments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Tuesday.

The advertisement to fill up these posts came out this morning, he said.

Taking to his ‘X’ handle, Sarma wrote, "As per my previous announcement, the Government of Assam has today advertised 12,600 vacancies for Grade III and IV positions. Additionally, we have also advertised over 5,000 vacancies in the police department this month."

He also said that the state Health department has already advertised around 3,000 vacancies, and the government is planning to advertise over 10,000 vacancies in the Education department soon.

"Our continuous efforts aim to create a brighter future for the youth of our state", Sarma said.

During the poll campaign in Assam two years ago, the Chief Minister promised to give 1 lakh youths of the state government jobs.

According to Sarma, the state government has already recruited more than 90,000 in various government departments.