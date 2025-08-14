  • Menu
Assam Launches Online Portal for Gun Licenses in Vulnerable Areas

Assam Launches Online Portal for Gun Licenses in Vulnerable Areas
Assam Chief Minister launches a website for indigenous people in vulnerable areas to apply for gun licenses. Applicants must be crime-free and mentally fit.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a website for native people in unsafe areas to apply for gun licenses.

Only those marked as vulnerable by officials can apply. Applicants must have no criminal record and be mentally healthy.

The Chief Minister said fewer problems now make it easier to get licenses.

Only people whose families lived in India for three generations can apply. Some unsafe areas are Barpeta, Dhubri, and Nagaon.

