Assam not to ban 500 ml PET bottles

Assam government has backtracked on its decision to ban the PET drinking water bottles that are less than 1 litre in capacity in Assam.

The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday: “Earlier, we decided to ban the use of all PET drinking water bottles bottle that are less than 1 litre in capacity across the state. However, many local small enterprises requested to give them some time to change their machines in the factory.”

Following that, the state government changed its decision and from October 2, only the use of PET drinking water bottles of capacity 250 ml will be prohibited.

“We have decided to allow the use of 500 ml plastic bottles in Assam for another year. From October 2, 2024, these bottles will be completely banned,” Sarma said.

According to the Chief Minister, within this period, the companies dealing with the PET drinking water bottles must change their machineries.

He said that the state government will give a 10 percent subsidy to the total expense of altering the machinery.

Earlier, it was announced that the Assam government will band the manufacture and use of PET drinking water bottles that are less than 1 litre in capacity starting on October 2 of this year.