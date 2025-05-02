Assam panchayat polls: More than 10 pc voting in first two hours

Guwahati: More than 10 per cent voting took place in the first two hours of voting in the first phase of Panchayat polls in Assam on Friday. According to the Election Commission, 10.34 per cent voting occurred till 10 am on Friday.

Voting for the first phase of the panchayat elections in Assam began on Friday across 14 districts, with a strong early turnout and long queues forming at polling stations — an indication of enthusiastic public participation in the local democratic process.

The districts participating in this phase are Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, comprehensive measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and secure voting experience.

Over 1.20 lakh polling officials have been deployed, and security personnel are stationed at every polling booth.

Across both phases, more than 1.80 crore people are eligible to vote at 25,007 polling stations.

This includes approximately 90.71 lakh men, 89.65 lakh women, and 408 individuals categorised as "others."

The second phase of voting will take place on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts with vote counting scheduled for May 11.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP-led NDA in the state has secured 325 seats unopposed.

Sarma mentioned, “As per reports received so far, the NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and two AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed.” According to the Chief Minister, this is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam’s political history and reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of the state have for the NDA and for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said, “We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam and deep appreciation to our dedicated karyakartas, for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment.”