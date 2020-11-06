Assam police probing 'pro-Pakistan' sloganeering, AIUDF denies charge

Guwahati/Silchar: With Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserting on Friday that pro-Pakistan sloganeering by some persons at southern Assam's Silchar airport would be probed, police officials in Guwahati and Silchar confirmed that they were investigating the matter.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which found itself at the centre of the controversy, denied the charge that its supporters shouted such slogans and dubbed it a "cheap tactics of the BJP".

Talking to the media, the Minister said that the same set of people earlier also had indulged in similar acts in Assam and had resumed their campaign on religious lines in view of the Assembly elections next year.

"I have asked the police to take actions against all those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan. Law will take its own course," Sarma said in Guwahati.

The Minister had tagged with his tweet a video clip that went viral on Friday wherein some persons were allegedly heard raising "Pakistan zindabad" slogan at the Silchar Airport while welcoming All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President and Lok Sabha member Badruddin Ajmal who represents Dhubri constituency in Assam.

"Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP Badruddin Ajmal. This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth and nail. Jai Hind," read the post.

Ajmal is in Silchar on a four-day visit to do ground work for the Assembly elections expected to be held in April-May 2021.

Meanwhile, AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam on Friday maintained that party workers had only raised slogans to welcome party chief Badruddin Ajmal and MLA Aziz Khan from South Karimganj seat.

"A huge number of people went to the Silchar airport. There may have been persons from the BJP or other groups among the gathering who shouted anti-national slogans. This may be a political conspiracy hatched by the BJP leaders. This issue must be probed," Islam told the media.

He said: "When the Congress, AIUDF and other parties are forging a grand alliance before the Assembly elections, certain quarters are trying to thwart the process."

The AIUDF also tweeted: "... on the cheap politics by BJP; how they along with a section of the media distorted the slogan 'Aziz Khan zindabad' into 'Pakistan zindabad'."

All India Congress Committee General Secretary incharge of Assam affairs, Jitendra Singh, demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

BJP's Lok Sabha Member Rajdeep Roy and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Mithun Nath have filed two separate cases at the Silchar police station against alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering.