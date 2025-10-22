Assam Rifles crushes insurgency in NE; rebel networks crumble, leaders on run

New Delhi: In a series of well-coordinated counter-insurgency operations across the North East, the Assam Rifles have successfully thwarted repeated attempts by insurgent groups – ULFA (I) and NSCN – K(YA) – to target security Forces in recent weeks.

On October 16, NSCN–K (YA) launched a standoff attack on the Hedman Camp in Changlang District, South Arunachal Pradesh, which was effectively foiled by instant and swift response.

The following day, October 17, ULFA (I) attempted a similar strike on the Kakopathar Camp in Assam.

"Alert troops retaliated decisively, inflicting a casualty on the insurgent group and apprehending one Over Ground Worker (OGW) involved in the plot," said defence sources.

"In response, Assam Rifles intensified its operations, activating an extensive counter-insurgency grid supported by modern surveillance assets, drones, and intelligence-based hi-tech teams," said sources.

The enhanced grid culminated in a successful ambush on October 21 near Namsai, South Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in the neutralisation of one ULFA (I) cadre and the recovery of warlike stores.

These rapid and precise actions have not only foiled the nefarious designs of insurgents but also re-established the morale ascendancy of the security forces across the region.

According to defence sources, "the insurgent groups are now reported to be on the run, their networks disrupted and leadership under pressure."

Through meticulous planning, proactive deployment grid, and effective intelligence integration, the Security Forces have demonstrated exceptional operational preparedness and resolve.

The Assam Rifles’ steadfast role, professional planning, and resolute execution continue to uphold peace and stability in India’s North East – reaffirming their legacy as the Sentinels of the North East.

Photo Credits- Assam Rifles X



