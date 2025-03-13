Assam to give Rs 342 crore to tea workers: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the state government will distribute at least Rs 342 crore to provide one-time assistance to tea workers as a mark of recognition towards their tireless efforts in making tea industry a backbone of the state.

Taking to social media platform X, the CM wrote, "An ode to the industry which was Assam's stepping stone to industrialisation. In #AssamBudget2025, we have sanctioned Rs 342 crore to provide a one-time Samman Rashi of Rs 5,000 to each of the 6.2 lakh Cha Shramiks in Assam as a mark of recognition for their tireless records."

In the recent state Budget, the state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced that Assam will have its own satellite system.

To bolster technological advancement and scientific research in the state, Minister Neog recently announced the state's ambitious plan to launch its own satellite, ASSAMSAT.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to improve communication networks, enhance disaster management capabilities, and support various developmental projects across Assam, the Minister said.

During her Budget presentation, Minister Neog emphasised that ASSAMSAT would be a crucial step towards strengthening the state's digital infrastructure.

The satellite is expected to facilitate improved connectivity in remote areas, enabling better access to telecommunication services, e-governance platforms, and educational resources.

Minister Neog mentioned that the state government will collaborate with prominent space research institutions, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to develop and launch the satellite.

The project aligns with India's growing focus on regional satellites aimed at empowering states with customised data for development planning.

By venturing into space technology, Assam is positioning itself as a forward-looking state with aspirations to harness scientific advancements for socio-economic growth.

The ASSAMSAT initiative reflects the government's commitment to leveraging modern technology for the benefit of its citizens.

The Chief Minister on Thursday asserted that Assam will have at least four to five satellites to cover the entire state.

According to CM Sarma, the satellites will be low earth orbiting satellites and each of them will focus on different regions.

The Chief Minister said that the array of own satellite system in the state -- ASSAMSAT will have command and control centre in Guwahati.

He added that the ASSAMSAT will be controlled from Guwahati and the centre here will operate Assam's own constellation of satellites.



