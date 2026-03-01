Assembly elections: Sasikala's ADMK may alter poll arithmetic in TN's southern belt

Chennai: Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's confidante V. K. Sasikala has floated a new political party titled Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), a development that is widely perceived as a fresh challenge to TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The announcement was made in Ramanathapuram at a public event commemorating the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

Marking her formal political re-entry, Sasikala unveiled the party's flag featuring portraits of AIADMK founder M .G. Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, underscoring her bid to anchor the new outfit firmly within the Dravidian legacy.

Political analysts say the party's name - closely resembling the AIADMK's original identity - appears to be a calculated attempt to reconnect with Jayalalithaa's support base and revive the "Amma" brand in a politically fragmented landscape.

The abbreviation ADMK is also seen as symbolically significant, evoking familiarity among traditional AIADMK voters.

Sources indicate that Sasikala is preparing to field candidates in more than 20 constituencies, primarily concentrated in the southern districts where the Mukkulathor community - comprising the Thevar, Kallar and Agamudayar groups - holds substantial electoral influence.

Her strategy is believed to focus on consolidating this vote bank.

Under Rule 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a registered but unrecognised party can seek a common election symbol if it contests at least five per cent of the total Assembly seats.

In Tamil Nadu's 234-member Assembly, this translates to a minimum of 12 constituencies.

By planning to contest over 20 seats, Sasikala's party is expected to comfortably qualify for a common symbol.

Political observers note that the new formation could intensify competition within the "Amma" political space, particularly with Dhinakaran's AMMK having recently aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Sasikala is reportedly weighing the option of fielding candidates in constituencies where AMMK is expected to contest, setting the stage for direct electoral confrontations.

As Tamil Nadu heads toward a high-stakes election season, Sasikala's renewed political push through ADMK is poised to introduce fresh equations and further fragment the opposition vote base in key regions of the State.