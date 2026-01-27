DSPs Transferred Ahead of Telangana Civic Polls

Hyderabad: In the run-up to the expected announcement of the municipal election schedule, the Telangana Police Department has effected key transfers involving five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy issued the transfer orders on the recommendations of the Police Establishment Board. The orders take effect immediately, with the officers directed to be relieved from their current posts and assume their new responsibilities without delay.

According to the orders, S. Sarangapani, who was serving as DSP at TGPA Stands in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and as Illandu Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Wyra, in Khammam district. His posting as Illandu SDPO has been cancelled.

Padmanabhula Srinivas, presently working as DSP in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has been relieved from the Wyra ACP post and will continue in the vacant Additional Superintendent of Police post in GHMC.

U. Venkanna Babu, earlier serving as DSP in the Intelligence Department, has been appointed as Illandu SDPO. B. Prakash, who was ACP (Special Branch) in Cyberabad, has been transferred as ACP, Nizamabad (Town). Meanwhile, L.R. Venkat Reddy, the outgoing ACP of Nizamabad (Town), has been directed to report to the DGP’s office in Hyderabad.

All transferred officers have been instructed to submit their joining reports after taking charge at their new postings