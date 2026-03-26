Assembly passes resolution raising concerns over Punjab governance

New Delhi

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution raising concerns over the functioning of the Punjab government, following a discussion marked by sharp allegations from the ruling side. The motion was moved by Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accused the Punjab administration of corruption, coercion and misuse of power. The resolution was adopted unanimously by the House.

Speaking during the session, Sirsa highlighted the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a general manager with the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, and termed it a serious matter. He alleged that the official had been subjected to pressure in connection with tender-related issues and claimed that such circumstances led to extreme distress. He also alleged that coercive tactics were used, which he said contributed to the incident. The minister further pointed to what he described as a pattern of law and order concerns in Punjab, citing multiple incidents.

He referred to allegations involving threats to government officials and cases where individuals reportedly faced harassment. Among these, he mentioned an instance of an alleged suicide attempt by a person who had consumed poison, as well as a case in Faridkot where two brothers died by suicide, linking both incidents to financial strain and administrative pressure. Sirsa said these developments raise broader questions about governance and accountability, and called for appropriate action. He also questioned why strict legal steps had not been taken in connection with the incidents cited.

The Assembly, in passing the resolution, expressed concern over the reported developments and extended support to the people of Punjab. The discussion reflected ongoing political tensions, with the issue highlighting differing views on governance and administrative responsibility.