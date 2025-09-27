Assembly pays tribute to Vithalbhai, Bhagat Singh



The Delhi Assembly on Thursday commemorated the 152nd birth anniversary of Vithalbhai J. Patel, the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, and the 118th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh with a floral tribute ceremony.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, along with senior officials of the Assembly Secretariat, offered tributes to the two freedom fighters. Speaking on the occasion, Bisht said that Vithalbhai Patel laid the foundation of India’s parliamentary traditions with honesty and fearlessness, while Bhagat Singh sacrificed everything for the country’s freedom. “Their lives inspire us to protect democracy and dedicate ourselves to public service,” he added.

Vithalbhai Patel, who served as the first Speaker of this very Assembly, became known for his bold leadership and historic rulings that even surprised the British rulers. The parliamentary traditions he established continue to serve as guiding principles in India’s legislatures and Parliament. Responding to Gandhi’s call, Patel also played an active role in the freedom struggle, leaving behind a legacy of patriotism and integrity. Bhagat Singh, remembered as a young revolutionary and a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve for independence, left a lasting mark on this very building. In 1929, he and Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs inside the Assembly chamber to protest the repressive Public Safety Bill, making the Delhi Assembly an immortal landmark of India’s freedom movement. His vision of a just and equal India continues to inspire generations.

On the same occasion, students from Red Roses Public School, Saket, visited the Delhi Assembly and viewed the exhibition “Seva Hi Sankalp, Rashtra Pratham Hi Prerna – 75 Years, An Experience and an Exhibition”. The students also watched the short film “Chalo Jeete Hain” based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s childhood and early life. The visit introduced them to the vision of a developed India and offered them a rare tour of the historic Assembly building.

The day’s events not only paid homage to Vithalbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh but also served as a reminder of their courage, sacrifice, and democratic values. The Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to preserving their legacy and carrying forward their ideals in service of the nation.