Assembly polls, Taliban likely to be discussed in RSS meeting

Nagpur/New Delhi: A two-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has commenced in Nagpur in which the assembly elections in several states next, current issues of the country and the world including the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan would be discussed.

The meeting is being held in the presence of more than three dozen affiliated organisations of RSS and top BJP functionaries.

The main agenda of this meeting -- on September 3 and 4 -- is to "achieve all the goals by improving the mutual coordination between all the affiliated organisations of the Sangh".

In this meeting led by Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, Sahakaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, the strategy of the Sangh and its affiliated organizations in the next year's Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa assembly elections is likely to be drawn.

An appeal could be made to all the affiliated organizations to extend proper cooperation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in these elections.

Also, the farmers' agitation against the Centre's newly passed farm laws has been going on in the country for a long time. The impact of this movement is being felt in areas dominated by farmer leaders in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. In such a scenario, the issues related to farmers are also likely to be discussed.

The biggest concern of the RSS is the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest state. Therefore, two provincial level coordination meetings have already been held in Lucknow.

Nagpur-based RSS ideologue Dilip Deodhar told IANS: "The coordination meeting of the Sangh in Nagpur is very important."

On the other hand, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said in a statement issued in connection with the meeting, "In Nagpur, a small general informal coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is being held on 3-4 September 2021. The meeting includes some national level officials of the Sangh and some different organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh among others."