A Perso-Urdu literary heritage illuminated

‘Befarmaid: Perso - Arabic Minstrelsy and Parnassus in the Indian Subcontinent’ by Dr. Shadab Ahmed is a meticulously researched exploration of India’s rich Persian and Urdu literary traditions. The book delves into the historical, cultural, political, and social dynamics of the Delhi Sultanate and Mughal eras, highlighting the fusion of Persian, Urdu, and Hindavi languages and the literary expressions that emerged from this synthesis.

Dr. Ahmed provides a critical selection of translated works from prominent poets, chroniclers, and court writers, offering readers insight into the lives of kings, saints, outlaws, and the aristocracy of India’s past. From Sufi mysticism and Naqshbandi-Mujaddadi and Qadiri orders to Mughal-Afghan conflicts and the impact of Western imperialism, the book captures the multifaceted literary, religious, and socio-political landscape of the subcontinent.

A key strength of ‘Befarmaid’ is its tracing of Urdu’s evolution as a lingua franca that bridged diverse ethnic communities, ultimately establishing itself as a vibrant literary language alongside Persian and Sanskrit. The author’s lucid translations and thoughtful commentary make complex historical and literary contexts accessible to readers.

Overall, ‘Befarmaid: Perso - Arabic Minstrelsy and Parnassus in the Indian Subcontinent’ is a remarkable contribution to the study of Indian literary history, offering a comprehensive and engaging window into the enduring legacy of Persian and Urdu in shaping India’s cultural and intellectual heritage. It is essential reading for scholars, literature enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the interwoven tapestry of India’s past.

(The writer is an internationally acclaimed literary critic and the founder of Authors Paradise Literary Group.)