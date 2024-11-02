Live
Assembly winter session from Nov 26
Bhubaneswar: The winter session of Odisha Assembly will begin on November 26, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, also in charge of the Finance department, will present the Supplementary Budget for 2024-25 on the first day, while the Appropriation Bill will be tabled on December 5.
Demands for grants will be discussed on three days — December 2 to 4, the notification said.The session, which would continue till December 31, will have 30 working days, it said.
According to the provisional calendar, 20 days will be allocated for official business and five days for private members’ business.Besides Sundays, the Assembly will remain closed on December 25, Christmas.
