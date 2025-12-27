Assembly Winter Session to begin on January 5

New Delhi

The Delhi Legislative Assembly will convene its four-day winter session starting January 5, with preparations underway to ensure smooth and orderly proceedings, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday. Addressing a press conference at the Assembly, Gupta announced that the fourth session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held from January 5 to January 8, 2026. The session will begin with an address by the Lieutenant Governor, and a formal notification regarding the schedule has already been issued.

The Speaker said all administrative and procedural arrangements are being completed in advance to facilitate uninterrupted functioning of the House. Coordination has been established among various branches of the Assembly Secretariat, and necessary logistical arrangements are being put in place. He added that the winter session will include several important legislative and procedural matters, along with the tabling of key documents in the House.

During the press interaction, information was also shared about a major cultural and spiritual event scheduled for January 2026. Acharya Lokesh, founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, announced that a nine-day Ram Katha will be organised at the multi-purpose hall of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from January 17 to January 25. The event will be held under the World Peace Mission and will feature discourses by noted Ram Katha exponent Morari Bapu.

Acharya Lokesh said the Ram Katha aims to promote peace, dialogue, non-violence and social harmony. He informed that former President Ram Nath Kovind has agreed to serve as the chairperson of the organising committee, while the Delhi Assembly Speaker will be the chief patron of the event. He said the Ram Katha would highlight values such as compassion, truth, discipline and social harmony, which are central to the life and ideals of Lord Ram.