Assistant SI commits suicide in Kerala

Kollam:A 47-year old Assistant Sub- Inspector of Police allegedly committed suicide in a police station here, police said on Sunday.

Stalin, who reported for night shift on Friday, was found hanging from the ceiling at the verandah of the police station at Ezhukone on Saturday, they said.

His colleagues on their return from night patrol found the ASI hanging and immediately rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared broght dead.

The official, who had been promoted as ASI only a month ago, was reportedly facing some financial problems, which could have prompted him to take the extreme step, police sources said.