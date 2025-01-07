Atishi in tears, slams Bidhuri for ‘abusing’ her father

New Delhi : With tears in her eyes, an emotionally disturbed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday hit out at BJP candidate from Kalkaji seat Ramesh Bidhuri for his “dirty politics” and stooping so low to attack his 80-year-old educationist father.

“He is seeking votes by abusing my father and not on his performance in the constituency,” Atishi alleged claiming that attacks on her father are very disturbing.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress workers protested outside the former MP's residence on Lodhi Road. Although Ramesh Bidhuri was not there during this time, Congress workers painted his name plate outside the former MP's house with black color.

Bidhuri said "Lalu Yadav once claimed that he would make the roads of Bihar shine like Hema Malini's cheeks, but he failed to fulfill that promise. However, I assure you that just as we have transformed the roads of Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make every road of Kalkaji shine like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks.'

Earlier, during a rally in Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri stated, "Atishi has changed her father. She used to be Marlena, but now she is Singh. Her parents had filed a petition seeking clemency for Afzal Guru, the man responsible for killing young people."

Slamming Bidhuri, CM Atishi said he should not indulge in dirty politics for seeking votes. “You are abusing an old man who can’t even walk without support. My father is a teacher who has educated underprivileged students all his life and you are abusing him and indulging in dirty politics.”

Challenging Bidhuri to a fair electoral fight in the Kalkaji constituency, CM Atishi said, “If you want to win votes you should tell people what you have done for them when you were an MP from the area. You should tell me how many roads you have built, and I will tell you what I have done for the voters.”

Atishi’s counter-offensive against Bidhuri came during a press conference to allege a “voter scam” in the garb of deletion and addition of voters' names in the New Delhi Assembly constituency of Arvind Kejriwal.

CM Atishi said she wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner on Sunday and sought time for a meeting to share the details of the alleged manipulation of the voters list being executed to vitiate the democratic process.

“Between October 29 and January 2, applications have been filed for deletion of 6,167 voter names,” she said, claiming 11 objectors, out of the total 84, have denied even filing any application for deletion of names of voters.

“The role of the Election Commission’s administration is also doubtful,” she said, claiming that about 10,000 new voters or 10 per cent of voters have been added to the constituency’s electoral rolls and 6,167 named or 5.7 per cent of names have been deleted.

She said a probe should be conducted on who filed these forms when 11 objectors are themselves denying having done so.

“We want the exercise of addition and deletion of voters’ names should be stopped till it is clear who filed Form 7 for removal and from which cyber cafe,” she said. Meanwhile, Kejriwal made some startling and sensational claims about 'imminent' CBI raids on the premises of his close aide and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.