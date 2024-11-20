Atishi inspects driverless train for Phase 4 of Delhi Metro

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected a driverless train that will be added to the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line in Phase IV. In a post on X, Atishi described it as a proud moment for Delhi. "The first train, consisting of six coaches for the Phase 4 expansion of Delhi Metro, has arrived at Mukundpur Depot.

"Today, I had the opportunity to inspect this state-of-the-art driverless train, which will soon join the Magenta Line, reaffirming Delhi Metro's position as India's only metro system with driverless technology," the chief minister said. "Under Arvind Kejriwal's visionary leadership, Delhi Metro continues to drive rapid progress across Delhi.

This milestone marks yet another step in the city's journey toward a smarter and more expansive metro network," she said. The driverless train, currently stationed at Delhi Metro's Mukundpur depot, arrived in Delhi on Friday.

It will undergo a series of tests required for its statutory certification before it can begin revenue service, in line with the established rules and protocols. Under the RS-17 contract, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will receive a total of 52 trains for Phase IV priority corridors, including Majlis Park to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg, and Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity, according to officials.

These trains will be delivered in phases over the coming days.

The Metro train network in Delhi has expanded one and half times faster as compared to 10 years of AAP government, chief minister Atishi said on Sunday and added that work on Lajpat Nagar-Saket and Indraprastha-Inder Lok lines will begin soon.

The chief minister visited the first set of trains of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro at Mukundpur depot earlier in the day.

Amid the severe pollution gripping the national capital, Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on November 18, with a staggering 78.67 lakh passenger journeys, according to official data.

This figure exceeded the previous high of 77.49 lakh passengers on August 20 of this year, the data said. On November 18, the Yellow Line, which connects Millennium City Centre in Gurugram to Samaypur Badli in Delhi, saw the highest passenger traffic, with a record 20.99 lakh commuters.

The Blue Line followed closely with 20.80 lakh passengers, while the Red Line recorded 8.56 lakh commuters, 8.15 lakh in Pink Line and 7.93 lakh in Violet Line. The Magenta Line saw 6.19 lakh passengers, followed by the Green Line with 4.12 lakh commuters, 81,985 in Airport Line, 57,701 in Rapid Metro, and 50,128, in the Grey Line, as per the data.